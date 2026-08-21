During the inspection, Dizon and Magalong climbed a stone wall to examine the installed rockfall safety nets. An iron bolt securing part of the structure was reportedly pulled out easily by hand.

Dizon expressed concern, saying critical hardware used in the project should not be easily dislodged without tools.

He said a technical team would be deployed to determine whether the project complied with DPWH engineering standards and safety requirements.

The inspection followed a regional assessment meeting at the DPWH Cordillera office attended by Dizon, Presidential Assistant for the Cordillera Assistant Secretary Antonio Tabora Jr., Magalong, members of the Regional Development Council, local officials and representatives of government agencies.

Officials assessed damage caused by tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon, including flooding, landslides, road damage and slope instability across the Cordillera region.

The meeting also tackled immediate response measures, infrastructure improvements and long-term interventions aimed at reducing landslide risks in vulnerable communities.