De Leon said the release of the fund is intended to translate government resources into concrete assistance at the point where Filipinos need it most—their actual medical care.

“The Php27.4 billion we are releasing is meant to translate into real help at the hospital level—medicines that can be bought, procedures that can be performed, and medical bills that families do not have to shoulder on their own. This is a substantial investment, but its true value will be measured by the number of Filipinos it can help,” Secretary De Leon said.

The DBM said the amount is chargeable against the DOH Regular Budget under the FY 2026 General Appropriations Act and will support the funding requirements of Centers for Health Development (CHDs), DOH hospitals in Metro Manila and the regions, GOCC Specialty Hospitals, the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), and Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers.

Of the total release, the largest share of P19.145 billion will go to CHDs to support the delivery of medical assistance through partner local government hospitals, privately owned institutions, and other health facilities across the country.

Another P4.353 billion will support DOH hospitals in Metro Manila and the regions; Php2.910 billion will go to GOCC Specialty Hospitals, such as the Lung Center of the Philippines, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center and Philippine Heart Center, and P950 million to UP-PGH; and P52 million to Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers.

The funding will also support the implementation of eMAIFIP through the eGovPH superapp, pursuant to DOH guidelines and Presidential Directive No. PBBM-2026-1881-1886, as the government moves to make medical assistance more accessible through digital channels.

Meanwhile, the DOH said the fund will further support their project of providing medical needs of Filipinos, aligned with the funding allocated for MAIFIP under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

“Patuloy rin tayong nakikipag-ugnayan sa DBM at partner facilities nationwide upang tiyakin na “bawat piso ay tunay na naipararating sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. This 27.41 B is part of the total 51.6B MAIFIP allocation in the GAA to assist 3M patients across facilities nationwide,” the DOH said in a statement on Friday.