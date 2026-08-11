He stressed that the allocation will not solely finance new infrastructure but also the maintenance, repair and improvement of existing flood mitigation systems.

“These were the reasons why we agreed with some proposals from the Department of Public Works and Highways for their existing flood control projects that must be continued, finished, and fixed so that the public can realize its actual intended benefit,” De Leon said.

Flood control received no allocation under the 2026 national budget following controversy over alleged multibillion-peso corruption involving DPWH projects and supposed kickbacks tied to budget insertions.

De Leon said proposed projects for 2027 underwent stricter vetting with the DPWH, including requirements for proper tagging, locations and supporting documents.

The DBM also plans to use technology and satellite data to independently verify whether reported structures actually exist instead of relying solely on documentary accomplishment reports.

“We will no longer rely on documentary reports concerning the project's accomplishment, we will also be utilizing technology, satellite data to verify if the reported structures really exist,” he said.

Under the National Expenditure Program submitted to the House, the DPWH is proposed to receive P644 billion.