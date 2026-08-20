Nawat has built an extensive career combining business, entertainment and beauty competitions. He is widely known as the founder and CEO of Miss Grand International and has developed a broad network within the global pageant community.

His latest appointment expands his involvement in international competitions while opening a new chapter for Thailand in Miss Charm.

Under his direction, the Thai organization is expected to put a strong emphasis on finding a representative who can bring more than beauty to the international stage. Thailand’s traditions, contemporary culture and distinct national identity are also expected to play an important role in shaping its Miss Charm campaign.

The partnership likewise aligns with Miss Charm’s goal of using pageantry as a platform where delegates can introduce the character, heritage and stories of their respective countries to a wider audience.

With Nawat now leading Miss Charm Thailand, attention will next turn to the woman who will carry the Thai flag and compete for the international crown.