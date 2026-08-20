“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng Expanded Number Coding Scheme sa Biyernes, Agosto 21, 2026, isang special non-working holiday, bilang paggunita sa Ninoy Aquino Day,” the advisory read

Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and observe traffic rules to avoid road-related problems.

The MMDA also reminded drivers to exercise caution while on the road, particularly as traffic conditions may vary during the holiday.

Ninoy Aquino Day is observed every Aug. 21 to commemorate the assassination of former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. in 1983.