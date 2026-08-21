Despite threats to his life, Aquino returned to the Philippines after years in exile, holding on to his conviction that the country was worth fighting for.

But Ninoy’s story began long before that fateful day.

Born on 27 November 1932, Aquino developed an interest in public affairs at an early age. He studied at Ateneo de Manila University before taking up law at the University of the Philippines, although he did not complete the degree.

His early career in journalism exposed him to major conflicts abroad, including the Korean War and the French war in Indochina. He later entered public service and rose rapidly through Philippine politics.

Aquino became mayor of Concepcion, Tarlac, then vice governor and governor of the province before winning a Senate seat in 1967. As a senator, he emerged as one of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s most prominent political opponents.

When martial law was declared in 1972, Aquino was arrested and spent years in detention. In 1977, a military tribunal sentenced him to death, although the sentence was never carried out.

Following a heart attack, Aquino was allowed to travel to the United States for medical treatment in 1980. He remained abroad for three years before deciding to return home despite warnings that his life was in danger.

On 21 August 1983, moments after arriving at Manila International Airport, Aquino was shot and killed.

He was 50.

His assassination galvanized opposition to the Marcos government and helped set in motion political events that culminated in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

More than four decades later, Ninoy's legacy remains part of the country's continuing conversation about democracy, courage and sacrifice.

His life was not defined simply by how it ended, but by the choices that brought him to that final journey home.