"Commercial buildings occupy a unique position because the benefits of more efficient energy procurement extend beyond the property owner. When building operators gain greater visibility and control over electricity costs, they're also strengthening the services they provide to their tenants," COREnergy Vice President and Head of Operations Marko Sarmiento said on Thursday.

"Retail electricity is not just about managing costs. It's about enabling commercial properties to operate more efficiently and creating better environments for the businesses inside them,” he added.

Apart from the fixed-rate supply contract, COREnergy will give JEG Tower access to its customer portal, which provides daily and hourly load profiles, billing history, load factor, and historical generation charges.

The data will give building management a closer view of its electricity consumption and costs, allowing it to identify inefficiencies and make operational adjustments over time.

"Electricity is fundamental to how we operate our building and serve our tenants," said Marivic Sembrano, President of JDC One Acacia Corp.

"By taking a more strategic approach to energy procurement, we're able to better manage one of our major operating costs while continuing to provide a reliable, comfortable, and productive environment for the businesses that have chosen JEG Tower as their workplace."

Under RCOA, qualified electricity customers can contract with a retail electricity supplier of their choice for more flexibility in negotiating supply arrangements based on their power requirements.