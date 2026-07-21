The shift is expected to reduce electricity costs by an average of 10 percent while locking in fixed electricity rates for two years.

Around 10 to 15 percent of the electricity supplied will also come from solar energy, increasing the company’s use of renewable energy.

“As we continue to grow in the Visayas, we’re equally focused on improving how our restaurants operate,” said Margot Torres, Managing Director of McDonald’s Philippines.

“Electricity is one of the largest operating costs in our business. By working with COREnergy, we can better manage this expense and build more energy-efficient restaurants as we grow.”

RAP and RCOA allow qualified electricity consumers to procure power directly from licensed retail electricity suppliers instead of their local distribution utilities.

“Businesses continue to navigate a changing energy environment, making greater choice and cost predictability increasingly important,” said Francis del Val, President of COREnergy.

“Through RAP and RCOA, we are helping McDonald’s access energy solutions that respond to the needs of its growing restaurant network. This includes more competitive rates and renewable energy options that support more efficient operations and long-term business performance.”

By the end of the year, McDonald's expects about 64 percent of its restaurant portfolio to transition under RAP.