COREnergy to power Prifood Corp. manufacturing plants

The program allows contestable customers like manufacturers, commercial establishments, hospitality businesses, and schools to pool electricity demand and secure more competitive rates and tailored services from suppliers.



As a “gentailer,” COREnergy integrates generation and retail capabilities to deliver cost-efficient, end-to-end energy solutions tailored to customers’ operational requirements. This model allows companies like Prifood to take a more active role in optimizing energy consumption and aligning it with business performance goals.

Founded in 1990 in Mandaue, Prifood has grown into one of the country’s established snack food producers, with brands such as Super Crunch and Super Delights distributed nationwide. The company has steadily expanded beyond its Visayas base, building production hubs that support its widening market reach.

“For us, innovation goes beyond the product. It extends to how we run our operations,” said Enrico Yap, Assistant General Manager of Prifood Corporation. “Through this partnership, we are integrating more sustainable and smarter approaches to energy, ensuring that our growth remains both competitive and responsible.”

“At COREnergy, we were built to open doors for businesses to take control of how they use energy,” said Marko Sarmiento, COREnergy Retail and Sales Head. “Through the Power of Choice, we enable manufacturers like Prifood to align their energy strategies with their operational goals—driving productivity, profitability, and performance to support long-term growth.”

The partnership comes at a time when the Energy Regulatory Commission agreed to lower the contestable threshold, allowing more businesses to participate in programs like RAP.