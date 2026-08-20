Billease said the transaction reflects growing confidence among major Philippine banks in lending against consumer finance receivables as the company expands its business and increases its use of local funding.

“We are deliberately expanding our local funding base here at home, with the country’s leading banks, because that allows us to keep serving more Filipinos with affordable, responsible credit. PNB coming on board is a strong signal. It says the largest institutions in the market are ready to fund this kind of lending when it is done with discipline,” said Georg Steiger, co-founder and CEO of Billease.

“We have built a profitable business that scales without compromising on underwriting standards, and relationships like this let us fund that growth locally, on improving terms,” he added.

Alphaprimus Advisors served as transaction adviser for the facility.

Under the structure, Billease pledges more customer loans than the amount it borrows, ensuring that the collateral remains above the outstanding facility. The loan pool is also regularly refreshed, with repaid or delinquent loans replaced by new receivables.

When Billease customers make payments on loans tied to the PNB facility, the proceeds are prioritized toward repayment of the facility.

The arrangement gives PNB exposure to retail consumer credit while spreading risk across a large number of smaller borrowers. Billease said its loan portfolio benefits from short repayment periods and monthly replenishment of the receivables pool.

“Billease has demonstrated strong portfolio quality across different market cycles. This track record gave us confidence to establish this relationship at a meaningful scale. We see this as the beginning of a broader partnership and look forward to exploring additional opportunities to work together,” said Roberto Fo Abastillas, executive vice president and head of the Institutional Banking Sector at PNB.

Billease has continued to expand despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Based on its audited 2025 financial statements, the company increased revenue by more than 80% to P8.7 billion and posted a net profit of P782 million, marking its third consecutive year of profitability.

Its gross loan book grew by more than 77% to P12.5 billion, while total assets reached P17.3 billion. The company said it now onboards more than 200,000 new customers and disburses more than P5 billion in loans each month.

As of 31 December 2025, Billease had around P6.4 billion in total equity and P7.1 billion in total borrowings, translating to a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 1x and leaving room for additional debt facilities.