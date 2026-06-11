Billease injects P500M into banking unit

Comprehensive upgrade

“We are in the midst of a comprehensive upgrade of our core systems as we prepare to launch our banking services,” RBSM president and chief executive officer Dennis Valdes said.

“This capital provides the foundation to accelerate the rollout of new products that build on the Billease Group’s promise of fast, safe, and reliable financial access for millions more Filipinos,” he added.

The company said an additional P500 million will be injected before year-end, bringing the bank’s total capitalization to more than P1 billion.

Billease reported strong growth in 2025, with revenue rising more than 80 percent to P9.3 billion and net profit reaching P840 million. Its consumer loan portfolio expanded 75 percent to P11.9 billion, while the platform added more than 100,000 new customers each month.

To date, Billease has disbursed P130 billion in loans.

Billease chief executive officer Georg Steiger said the company is expanding beyond lending into broader financial services, including savings and deposit products.