Maya, Grab team up for financial inclusivity

Digital bank Maya and Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing application Grab have teamed up to ease Filipinos’ access to financing.

Eligible Grab users can now access P30,000 maximum instantly through Maya Easy Credit — without any wait, collateral, or paperwork. Accessing this credit line is straightforward:

•Complete a form on the Grab app, providing a mobile number and consent to Maya;

•Download the Maya app, sign up, and upgrade the account; and

•Apply for Maya Easy Credit within the Maya app, and funds will be available instantly upon approval, which is subject to credit evaluation.

This collaboration offers credit access to eligible Filipinos, highlighting the significance of responsible borrowing and promoting financial empowerment.

Beyond innovation

“At Grab, our mission extends beyond innovating in transportation and on-demand deliveries; it encompasses driving progress in financial inclusivity for millions of Filipinos. An expression of this is this landmark partnership with Maya Bank, effectively making Maya Credit more accessible to the millions of Grab users we serve daily. This collaboration represents a significant step in providing convenient access to non-traditional financial solutions directly through the Grab app, enriching lives, and expanding financial horizons for our users,” Grab Financial Group regional head of payments Martha Borja said.

Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid added, “One of the biggest financial challenges that Filipinos face is the lack of access to reliable and trustworthy lending services. So, we’re very excited to partner with Grab to make it easier than ever to open a credit line of up to ₱30,000 with Maya Easy Credit.”

Preferred payment mode

Maya has also made it much easier for Grab users to pay within their super app. They can link their Maya accounts using their mobile number and connect their Maya Cards to the Grab app for effortless payments across services.

With extra funds, Grab users can also increase their savings, or invest in stocks and mutual funds through Maya’s partner marketplace, all from within the Maya app.