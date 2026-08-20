​While approximately P2 Million has been allocated for indemnification, local authorities plan to request additional assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) Cordillera to support affected swine raisers.

The provincial veterinarian appealed to hog raisers who have deceased pigs to report them to the authorities for appropriate action. Lesing reminded them not to throw away dead pigs, especially into rivers, and to bury them instead.

​The Provincial Veterinary Office(PVO) has urged hog farmers to avoid purchasing pigs from areas outside the province affected by the virus. Lesing also strongly advised the public not to order pig semen online and she discouraged conducting artificial insemination.

Officials emphasized the importance of passing through quarantine checkpoints without evasion and reminded farmers to strictly implement biosecurity measures, including refraining from feeding swill or food scraps to their livestock.