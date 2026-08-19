“Unang-una ay wala po tayong sinisisi na mga guro; ito ay pagpapaalala sa ating mga kagalang-galang na mga guro kung ano po ang kanilang malaking role bilang tagahubog ng magandang kaugalian lalung-lalo na sa mga kabataan,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro cited incidents involving students who allegedly mocked and cursed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a visit to Davao City, as well as a classroom activity in the Visayas where a student reportedly wrote “bangag” in reference to the President.

She said the incidents had been reported to the Department of Education and investigated, with DepEd subsequently issuing guidance to teachers on the responsible use of social media.

The teacher involved in the Visayas incident is facing an administrative complaint and has apologized, according to Castro.

Castro stressed that she respects teachers and said her mother had been a public school teacher at Marcelo H. del Pilar High School in Malolos.

“So, muli nais lamang po nating ipakita sa mga guro na hindi po kayo lahat, hindi po kayo sinisisi, ito ay pagpapaalala,” she said.

She also urged teachers to help the government address instances in which fellow educators may violate rules governing their profession.

“Kung mayroon silang sasabihin against the government, karapatan po iyan pero iba po ang pagtuturo ng freedom of expression at iba rin po ang pagtuturo kung papaano ito isasagawa nang walang pang-iinsulto at walang pakita ng maling pag-uugali,” Castro added.

Asked whether she would apologize, Castro stood by her remarks and said those who placed them in the wrong context should instead say sorry.

“Iniisip ko saan ba dapat na sabihin kong mali ako?” Castro said.

“Siguro po ang dapat na magbigay ng paumanhin ay iyong nagbigay ng maling konteksto sa aking sinabi dahil maraming nagsasabi na walang guro na nagturo ng mali,” she added.