Camanava Areas Flooded as ‘Kristine’ Brings Heavy Rains

The areas of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela (Camanava) experienced flooding as Severe Tropical Storm ‘Kristine’ brought heavy rains to the region.

In Caloocan City, the C3 Road and Maypajo area were flooded early Thursday morning due to continuous heavy rains, but the water has since subsided.

In Malabon City, several areas were under 5 to 6 inches of floodwater. Rizal Avenue in Barangay San Agustin and Governor Pascual in Barangay Panghulo were among the affected areas. However, the local government reported that all roads remain passable to all types of vehicles.

Malabon has 101 evacuated families, totaling 405 individuals housed in 10 evacuation centers. The City Engineering Office ensured that the pumping stations in various barangays were functioning to manage floodwaters.

In Navotas City, the coastal area's pumping stations were operational, and several flooded areas have already receded. Four ships were pushed ashore in Navotas due to strong winds and waves from Manila Bay—one ship in Barangay Bagumbayan North, one in Barangay San Jose, and two in Barangay Tanza South. Mayor John Rey Tiangco said they would wait for high tide before pulling the ships back into the bay.

In Valenzuela City, areas in Barangays Malanday and Dalandanan experienced gutter-level floods. The city has logged 92 evacuated families, or 310 individuals.

The La Mesa Dam, which supplies water to Malabon and Valenzuela, currently stands at 79.69 meters, below its spilling level of 80.15 meters.