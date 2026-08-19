In Dagupan City, police Station 6, together with the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, Dagupan City Police Office and PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1, arrested a 33-year-old married construction worker from San Fabian, Pangasinan, in a buy-bust operation from 8:50 p.m. to 9:14 p.m.

Police said the operation, coordinated with PDEA-RO1, led to the recovery of 2.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at P17,000. Authorities also seized a motorcycle, a genuine P500 marked bill and P7,000 in photocopied boodle money.

In Manaoag, a 45-year-old married fan technician identified as Roger Mabua Pimentel was arrested from 10:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. in a buy-bust operation. Police recovered 0.5 gram of suspected shabu worth P3,400, along with a motorcycle and a genuine P500 buy-bust bill.

Another 38-year-old married solar technician from Dagupan City was arrested in San Jacinto between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police said the operation yielded 0.2 gram of suspected shabu worth P1,360, a genuine P500 buy-bust bill and a pack of Camel cigarettes.

In Bugallon, police arrested a 38-year-old single unemployed resident in an operation conducted from 9:54 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. The suspect allegedly yielded 1.2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P8,160. Police also recovered a genuine P500 buy-bust bill, a cigarette pack, a small plastic sachet and a Honda TMX motorcycle.

A separate buy-bust operation in Dagupan City from 11:23 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old single pedicab driver from Mangaldan. Police recovered one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P6,800, a genuine P500 bill, P5,000 in boodle money and a Honda Click motorcycle.

The largest seizure in the series took place in Dagupan City shortly after midnight. From 1 a.m. to 1:26 a.m. on August 19, personnel from Police Station 2, the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit, with PDEA-RO1, arrested a 28-year-old unemployed resident of Dagupan City identified as a high-value individual (HVI).

Police said the suspect was caught in a buy-bust operation and was found with seven grams of suspected shabu valued at P47,600. A genuine P500 marked bill, P15,000 in boodle money and a cigarette case were also recovered.

Meanwhile, in Binmaley, a 36-year-old married garbage collector was arrested following an operation that began at 11:17 a.m. and ended at 2:35 p.m. Police recovered 0.15 gram of suspected shabu worth P1,020, along with a genuine P500 marked bill and a small piece of graphing paper.

In Bani, police implemented a search warrant from 6:40 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. against a 50-year-old married farmer. The operation resulted in the recovery of 8.11 grams of suspected shabu valued at P55,148. Police also seized a gray card holder.

Another search warrant operation in Bolinao, conducted from 5 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old resident and the seizure of 5.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P38,080. Police also recovered a small box, two lighters, three glass tubes and a piece of rolled aluminum foil.

In La Union, personnel of the Bauang Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division, La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit, La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company arrested a 37-year-old single bar crew member from Alaminos City, Pangasinan.

The operation, conducted from 7:20 p.m. to 8:08 p.m., resulted in the recovery of two grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600. Police also seized an Oppo A57 cellphone, a genuine P500 bill and a rectangular container labeled “Double Mint.”

Police said the suspects and the recovered evidence were inventoried and marked at the respective operation sites in the presence of the required witnesses, as mandated by law.

The arrested suspects are expected to face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The seized substances will be subjected to the appropriate laboratory examination and disposition procedures.