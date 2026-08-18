Trinidad, during the regular press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, said the Philippine Navy (PN) monitored 77 China Coast Guard (CCG) ships in the first six months of 2026, higher than the 68 reported in the same period last year, while there was a decline in the sighting of People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships to 78 from 100 a year ago, and of China maritime militia (MM) vessels from 999 to 850.

"This observed shift in the deployment pattern of having fewer PLAN ships and MM vessels and an increase in CCG ships indicates an emphasis on law enforcement functions in the West Philippine Sea," Trinidad said.

"There was also an increase in the monitored number of different research and survey vessels (RSVs) from 33 to 44. This included unusual track patterns of 16 RSVs within our maritime zones and other areas of interest," Trinidad added.

He said these patterns are likely linked to marine scientific research or hydrographic surveys, indicating a focus on areas near the Kalayaan Island Group, the eastern seaboard of Luzon up to the Balintang and Bashi channels.

"This included unusual track patterns of 16 RSVs within our maritime zones and other areas of interest. These patterns are likely linked to marine scientific research or hydrographic surveys and indicate a focus on areas near the Kalayaan Island Group, the eastern seaboard of Luzon up to the Balintang and Bashi channels," Trinidad explained.

In spite of this, Trinidad said the AFP will continue to closely monitor developments and provide timely and accurate information in support of national security and regional stability.

"The Armed Forces remains committed to conducting lawful maritime and air operations, strengthening coordination with partner agencies, and maintaining a credible defense posture," he explained.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments and provide timely and accurate information in support of national security and regional stability and will perform our mandate with professionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime interests," the WPS spokesperson said.