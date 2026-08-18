A 516-kWp solar photovoltaic system was installed at the company’s facility in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, supporting production and distribution operations serving stores across the Visayas.

Another 494-kWp system was installed at Richbake Inc. in Pangasinan to support Goldilocks outlets in Northern Luzon. Both facilities were developed and are maintained by First Gen Group.

The projects are expected to cut the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 716.48 metric tons annually, while allowing Goldilocks to generate part of its electricity requirements on-site.

“At Goldilocks, we recognize that responsible growth requires responsible operations. Introducing solar power to our facilities supports our efforts to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and build a more sustainable future for our business and the communities we serve,” Goldilocks chief operating officer Jerson G. Uy said.

The company said the solar investments form part of its broader effort to improve energy efficiency while managing operating expenses as it continues to expand its production and distribution network.

Goldilocks head of manufacturing for the Visayas Marilou Plando said the company is already seeing benefits from generating electricity at its facilities.

“We are already seeing tangible benefits from generating a portion of our energy requirements on-site, both through cost savings and lower carbon emissions,” Plando said.

The latest installations come as Goldilocks enters its seventh decade of operations, with the company positioning renewable energy investments as part of its long-term strategy for more sustainable operations.

The bakeshop chain said it intends to build on these efforts as it continues serving customers and communities nationwide.