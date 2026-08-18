Yap’s appointment reflects his experience in SME banking and Security Bank’s focus on supporting entrepreneurs and growing businesses. Before becoming CFO, he headed the bank’s Business Banking Segment, where he led efforts to strengthen financing and other services for MSMEs.

“MSMEs are the backbone of economies across the region, and supporting entrepreneurs has long been a priority for Security Bank,” Yap said.

“This role provides an opportunity to bring Philippine perspectives to the table, learn from peers across East Asia and the Pacific, and help advance practical solutions that enable small businesses to grow and innovate,” he added.

As co-chair, Yap will work with representatives from across the region to shape the chapter’s priorities and encourage cooperation among members.

He will serve alongside Regzedmaa Bayar of Mongolia’s Khan Bank, Sumit Khurana, senior vice president for SME Business, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, and Shrikant Patil, CEO and managing director of Singapore-based risk intelligence platform DigiAlly.

The regional chapter will focus on practical measures that address the evolving financial needs of MSMEs, including digital finance, supply chain finance and sustainable financing.

Security Bank said its support for entrepreneurs includes tailored loans, cash management services and digital banking tools designed to help businesses establish operations, expand and scale.

Yap’s regional appointment comes as MSMEs across East Asia and the Pacific continue to seek greater access to financing and digital financial services to support expansion and innovation.

The bank said the new role will allow it to contribute Philippine business perspectives to regional discussions while strengthening collaboration on solutions for entrepreneurs.