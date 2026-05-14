Goldilocks shifts Cebu plant to solar power via FGEN

The solar project was developed under a solar power purchase agreement (SPPA) signed by Goldilocks and FGEN in November 2025.

Under the agreement, FGEN constructed and installed the rooftop solar facility and will manage and maintain the system for the next 10 years.

“We are pleased to begin this partnership with FGEN to help us achieve our sustainability goals. So far, we have started to see tangible results from our ability to generate part of our energy requirements from solar energy. Our solar power gives us a level of comfort in terms of power supply stability and security while contributing to environmental preservation,” Goldilocks head of manufacturing for Visayas, Marilou Plando said.

Goldilocks has more than 1,000 stores nationwide, alongside branches in the United States and Canada.

For FGEN, the project expands its growing portfolio of commercial renewable energy solutions for businesses seeking to manage power costs and reduce carbon emissions.

“We are privileged to help empower Goldilocks in generating its own solar power. We look forward to a deeper partnership and collaboration with them as we move forward with our shared vision towards a decarbonized future,” said Mark Malabanan, head of solar and commercial business of FGEN.

FGEN has about 1,700 megawatts of generating capacity from 31 hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind facilities nationwide.