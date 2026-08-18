“Our current network density is already sufficient to cover our targets for the next year or so. We’ll probably see more network expansion by next year,” Voltai co-founder and Chief Product Officer Nico Policarpio said.

Voltai currently operates 15 battery-swapping stations at Cleanfuel locations across Metro Manila, which the company said makes it the country’s largest two-wheel electric vehicle battery-swap network.

The company also conducted pilot programs with logistics and delivery companies, including JRS Express and ride-hailing service Xpress, during the first half of 2026.

“Most of our initial pilot partners are continuing into commercial agreements with us, and that’s a great boost of confidence and a testimonial that the ecosystem, the product, and the technology works and can do so on a greater scale,” Policarpio said.

Voltai offers electric motorcycles, battery-swapping stations, fleet management software, a rider app and after-sales support under a fixed-fee leasing model targeting logistics, delivery and ride-hailing companies.

The company said pilot fleet operators recorded savings of around 20 percent to 60 percent under the leasing setup.

A Voltai motorcycle equipped with two batteries can travel up to 140 kilometers, reach speeds of around 80 kilometers per hour and carry up to 200 kilograms.

Beyond Metro Manila and nearby areas, Voltai plans to eventually expand to Cebu and Davao.

Voltai is under 1882 Energy Ventures, AboitizPower’s startup and innovation arm focused on decentralized energy and mobility.