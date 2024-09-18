Fresh deals and new treats

Subway’s newest happy hour treat

Subway introduces a new way to enjoy happy hour with their limited-time Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork sub, available at all locations nationwide until 19 November. This sub features tender pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and fresh veggies for a satisfying crunch.

Freshly made daily, this new offering brings a happy hour vibe to your meal. Enjoy a free Subway x A&W coaster with every regular Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork meal, including six-inch, footlong, or wrap, on Mondays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, get a Subway bundle with two Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork subs or wraps, two A&W Root Beers and two exclusive coasters. This offer is available for takeout only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at participating locations.

Don’t miss out on the Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork sub and these special offers. For more details, visit Subway® Philippines on Facebook and Instagram. Subway offers freshly made sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls daily in over 37,000 locations worldwide, run by 20,000 franchisees dedicated to excellent local service.