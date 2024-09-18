Fresh deals and new treats

Subway’s newest happy hour treat
Subway introduces a new way to enjoy happy hour with their limited-time Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork sub, available at all locations nationwide until 19 November. This sub features tender pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and fresh veggies for a satisfying crunch.
Freshly made daily, this new offering brings a happy hour vibe to your meal. Enjoy a free Subway x A&W coaster with every regular Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork meal, including six-inch, footlong, or wrap, on Mondays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On weekends, get a Subway bundle with two Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork subs or wraps, two A&W Root Beers and two exclusive coasters. This offer is available for takeout only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at participating locations.
Don’t miss out on the Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork sub and these special offers. For more details, visit Subway® Philippines on Facebook and Instagram. Subway offers freshly made sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls daily in over 37,000 locations worldwide, run by 20,000 franchisees dedicated to excellent local service.
Goldilocks’ premium selection
Make birthdays extra special with cakes that reflect the celebrator’s personality. Goldilocks offers a range of premium cakes, each designed to leave a lasting impression on both the heart and taste buds.
For a sweet celebration: Mango Dream and Ube Dream. Moms and grandparents will love the Mango Dream, a chiffon cake with mango whipped cream, mango bits and mango coulis. The Ube Dream is layers of ube chiffon, halaya and ube mousse, topped with ube cream icing and macapuno jelly.
For coffee and chocolate lovers: Coffee Layered Crunch and Choco Cherry Torte. Dads and siblings will enjoy the Coffee Layered Crunch, with brownie, mocha chiffon, coffee mousse and cashew praline. The Choco Cherry Torte combines chocolate cake, strawberry cream and maraschino cherries for a rich, indulgent treat.
For kids: Rainbow Magic Cake. Kids will love the Rainbow Magic Cake, featuring layers of ube, strawberry and vanilla chiffon with creamy buttercream and vanilla icing, making every bite a fun and colorful adventure.
Celebrate birthdays with Goldilocks, where every cake is crafted with love and every slice celebrates life’s sweetest moments. Order now via GrabFood, Foodpanda, or at www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.
Tang’s zero sugar variant
For decades, Tang has been a favorite in Filipino homes with its variety of fruity flavors. Now, Tang is launching a new variant that lets you enjoy the classic orange juice taste without added sugar.
Introducing Tang Fruit+, an orange-flavored instant drink mix sweetened naturally with Stevia. It retains the delicious, refreshing taste of Tang but has no added sugar. Stevia is a plant-derived, all-natural sweetener commonly used as a substitute for table sugar. Despite it being sweet like sugar, it does not affect one’s sugar levels.
“Tang Fruit+ reflects our commitment to offering flavorful options that meet evolving lifestyle needs,” said Sam Dela Cruz, senior brand manager of Tang Philippines. “It’s a great choice for those who want a tasty, sugar-free drink.”
Tang Fruit+ is available in supermarkets nationwide for P25 and online through Mondelez PH stores on Lazada and Shopee. For more information, visit Tang Philippines’ official Facebook page.
First M Bakery Café opens at OPUS Mall
M Bakery, known for its famous banana pudding and hand-baked treats, opens its first café at OPUS Mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City on 7 September. The New York bakery, offering favorites like cupcakes, brownies and cheesecakes, is now more accessible to Metro Manila residents.
Visit M Bakery’s largest Philippine branch with ample dining space for family and friends. The new café features an expanded menu with ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and loaded dessert jars, alongside their classic baked goods, including unique flavors exclusive to the Philippines.
Enjoy a variety of ice cream flavors made from fresh ingredients, including classics like vanilla and chocolate, and unique options such as ube with white chocolate and burnt butter. Don’t miss their new signature flavors: ruby chocolate and banana pudding.
Try the indulgent Loaded Jars, available in Ube White Chocolate Coconut, Chocolate Lovers and more. The Coffee Series includes espresso drinks like Caramel Macchiato and non-espresso options such as Matcha Green Tea Latte. Café exclusives include Coffee Affogato and Skillet desserts like Sea Salt Caramel and Chocolate Chunk.