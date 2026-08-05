The Social Security System (SSS) has increased its ownership stake in listed property developer Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG) to nearly 10 percent amid stronger confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and shareholder returns.
In a disclosure on Wednesday, CPG said SSS raised its ownership interest to approximately 9.9 percent from about 6.4 percent following the acquisition of additional common shares. The move followed the state pension fund's initial purchase of 740.74 million CPG common shares in July 2025.
The transaction was completed through a block sale on the Philippine Stock Exchange in compliance with applicable regulatory and disclosure requirements.
“We are deeply honored by SSS's continued confidence in Century Properties Group,” said Marco Antonio, president and chief executive officer of CPG.
“This additional investment recognizes the strength of our fundamentals, our long-term strategy, and our commitment to deliver sustainable value to shareholders. We will continue to focus on catering to the end-user market, thereby allowing us to pay a steady and healthy stream of dividends to our shareholders, while keeping our debt profile at moderate levels.”
The company said its focus on end-user demand and prudent balance sheet management remains central to its growth strategy.
Rodel V. Marqueses, CPG chief financial officer and head of investor relations, said the increased investment also sends a positive signal to the capital markets.
"From a capital markets perspective, SSS's additional investment is a clear endorsement of CPG's fundamentals, governance standards, financial discipline, and shareholder return profile," Marqueses said.