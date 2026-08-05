The Social Security System (SSS) has increased its ownership stake in listed property developer Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG) to nearly 10 percent amid stronger confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and shareholder returns.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, CPG said SSS raised its ownership interest to approximately 9.9 percent from about 6.4 percent following the acquisition of additional common shares. The move followed the state pension fund's initial purchase of 740.74 million CPG common shares in July 2025.

The transaction was completed through a block sale on the Philippine Stock Exchange in compliance with applicable regulatory and disclosure requirements.