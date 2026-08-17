BDO Pay allows users to access their BDO accounts and cards through a single app without the need to cash in, enabling them to pay in stores, transfer funds, settle bills and check account balances without switching between platforms. Users can also access rewards and offers through the app.

The Asian Banker said BDO Pay demonstrates how digital wallets can become part of customers’ everyday routines by going beyond payments and making banking more seamless.

“By combining comprehensive functionality with strong customer adoption and ecosystem integration, BDO Pay has established a differentiated digital banking experience,” The Asian Banker said.

The Asian Banker Philippine Awards recognizes institutions that use digital services and innovation to create practical and meaningful value for customers. Roy Villareal, head of Digital for Consumer Banking at BDO, said digital banking works best when it makes everyday transactions easier for customers.

“Everyday payments should be easy and cost less. With BDO Pay, users can pay, send money, split bills, and transfer funds via InstaPay and PESONet with no fees—giving them more flexibility and more value in every transaction,” he said.

BDO waived its online transaction fees in July as part of an industry-wide push to make online financial services more inclusive. Its parent bank posted a record net income of P40.7 billion in the first half of 2026, slightly higher than the P40.6 billion earned a year earlier, as robust lending activity, higher operating income and improving asset quality offset higher loan-loss provisions.