More than 300 artists will gather at TOPS in Cebu City from 22 to 25 October for Tops ArtFest 2026, a four-day celebration of contemporary art now on its third edition.

Building and breaking norms

This year’s festival carries the theme “Building and Breaking Norms,” exploring how artists engage with the traditions, conventions and assumptions that shape art and society.

The festival’s main artists are Junyee and Nune Alvarado, joined by Ronald Ventura, Romulo Galicano, Demi Padua, Charlie Co, Randalf Dila and Dino Gabito, among others.

The theme examines what artists inherit, preserve and challenge, and what becomes possible when established boundaries are reconsidered.