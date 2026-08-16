San Beda University escaped Jose Rizal University, 70-69, to secure the bronze medal in the AsiaBasket National Student Athletes Championship (NSAC) World Invitational 2026 Battle for Third on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Aldous Torculas led the Red Lions with 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists as they exacted revenge on the Heavy Bombers following their Finals loss in the 19th FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup last July.