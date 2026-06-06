Six Filipinos earn spots on 'Asian Scientist 100' list

Among Filipino honorees are Marcela Navasero, Romulo Davide, Mary Donnabelle Balela, Garry Benico, Aurelio de los Reyes, and May Anne Mata.

Primarily, Navasero is a recipient of the 2024 Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award, which was conferred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2024 Outstanding Government Workers Awards.

She was recognized in her capacity as a Career Scientist II at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), including her leadership in natural pest control and agricultural biosecurity in the National Crop Protection Center’s Quick Response Team.

On the other hand, Davide, dubbed as the "Father of Philippine Nematology," was named as the 2024 National Scientist known for his pioneering work in plant pathology and nematology, specifically in his plant-parasitic nematodes research.

Thirdly, the Outstanding Research and Development Awardee, Balela, for her modular kapok booms for marine oil spills, which focus on developing an environmentally friendly way to clean up oil spills in oceans and coastal waters.

Balela’s work used biodegradable, locally sourced kapok fibers to create reusable oil sorbents capable of absorbing several times their weight in oil, offering a sustainable, low-waste solution for oil spill mitigation and marine environmental protection.

Along with this, de los Reyes also received the award for his precise modeling of optimum contraception dosing approaches to improve reproductive health, including being named the National Research Council of the Philippines Achievement Awardee for Mathematical Sciences.

Meanwhile, Benico was named as the 2025 Outstanding Young Scientist by the National Academy of Science and Technology for his research in aquatic biosciences in taxonomy and the marine ecosystems.

Benico became the first Filipino scientist to formally describe new species of marine dinoflagellates from Philippine waters, such as the Karlodinium azanzae, Heterocapsa philippinensis, and Scrippsiella luzonensis.

Furthermore, Mata is known for her exemplary research in infectious disease modeling and analysis, mathematical biology, and operations research, which provided scientific evidence that helps public health officials in managing infectious disease threats.

The recognition of these Filipinos underscores the growing impact of Philippine research when it comes to the global stage, noting how Filipino scientists continue to advance knowledge to address challenges in health and environmental conservation.