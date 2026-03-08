DOST links AI, heritage, nutrition, research

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is pushing a broader science agenda that reaches beyond laboratories and into public planning, regional development, cultural preservation, and household nutrition, based on a series of recent initiatives from its attached agencies and regional offices.

Though the projects cover different sectors, they point to a similar direction: building institutional capacity, expanding access outside major urban centers, and using data or technical assessment to guide decisions. That thread appears in DOST’s new artificial intelligence hub, its regional research planning in Mindanao, its heritage conservation work in Bohol, and its latest nutrition survey findings.

Artificial intelligence and access

One of the clearest examples is the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Innovation, or NAICRI, which DOST described as the country’s central hub for artificial intelligence research and as a vehicle for implementing the National AI Strategy for the Philippines through 2028. According to DOST, more than 80 percent of establishments in the country already have basic digital infrastructure, but only 15 percent have adopted advanced artificial intelligence technologies, with uptake concentrated in urban areas and larger firms.

DOST said the country still faces gaps in advanced computing power, specialized talent, regional adoption, and governance. In response, NAICRI is being positioned around four areas: computing infrastructure, research and talent development, governance and coordination, and regional innovation. The agency said the center is meant to give researchers, government agencies, enterprises, provinces, and micro, small, and medium enterprises access to shared computing resources and training for applications such as forecasting, logistics, health management, and disaster preparedness.

The overlap between artificial intelligence and cultural work was also visible at the launch, where DOST featured Museo, an artificial intelligence-powered heritage digitization initiative that uses 3D reconstruction to create digital twins of artifacts.