The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) opened the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) for the Zamboanga Peninsula on Wednesday, recognizing the region’s contributions to nation-building through science, technology and innovation.

With the theme, “Science, Technology and Digital Innovation: Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy and National Resilience,” the three-day event kicked off on Wednesday with an opening program led by DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. and Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho Maborrang from the central office and DOST Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Director Rosemarie Salazar.

In his keynote message, DOST Secretary Solidum highlighted the agency’s investments in research, human capital, strategic partnerships and innovation ecosystems, with results evident across the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DOST Chief revealed that the government has injected nearly P245 million into regional science and technology interventions in the Region 9, including 57 Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SET-UP) projects, 40 Grants-in-Aid projects and 31 Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) initiatives.

According to the agency, these DOST-led projects and initiatives created more than 4,200 jobs, enhanced enterprise productivity and enabled assisted firms to generate over P1.12 billion in cumulative gross sales across the Zamboanga Peninsula.

“Together, let us make Zamboanga Peninsula not only celebrated for its rich natural resources and vibrant heritage but let us make Zamboanga Peninsula to be recognized as a premier hub of science, technology, and innovation in Mindanao and across the nation,” Solidum said.

Meanwhile, activities during the opening of RSTW 2026 ZAMPEN include the Sci-Math Battle for students, the inauguration of the Dipolog City Science Centrum and satellite calibration laboratory, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the 3D-printed monument “Rizal: El Dapitanon,” honoring Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

For the second day (13 August), DOST will feature the Region 9 Mindanao Island Seminar on Blue Economy, Trade and Tourism, led by the Philippine Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology (PHILAAST) and the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), as well as the F&N Talks: Food and Nutrition Innovations for Food Security and National Resilience and the 2026 Aquatic, Agriculture and Natural Resources (AANR) Research and Development Symposium.

Other activities include the Regional Forum on Innovative and Climate-Resilient Agriculture Technologies, training on the testing and sealing of weighing instruments and test measures, Safe and Sustainable Chemical Management, the Local Investors’ Convention-Horizons and Advancement, and the Technology Forum.

The Zamboanga RSTW 2026 will conclude on Friday (14 August) with a gathering for Cybersafe Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), emphasizing digital security and business resilience among DOST-SETUP-assisted MSMEs.