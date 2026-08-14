SAGADA, Mountain Province — Search and rescue operations in Sagada, Mountain Province, have broadened as tracker dog Zuma and multiple specialized teams were deployed to search key priority sectors for missing 17-year-old Sophia Isabela Magalgalit Oria.

Zuma, a golden retriever, previously assisted in search, rescue and retrieval operations at the landslide site in Sitio Riverside, Purok 2, Guisad Surong Barangay. Ten people died, three were injured and dozens of families were displaced after massive soil erosion buried three houses on 9 August 2026.

Responders are working through difficult mountain terrain, dense foliage and swollen waterways to locate Oria, a resident of Barangay Demang. She was last seen on 8 August 2026 at about 7 p.m. and was formally reported missing six hours later, at 1 a.m. on 9 August 2026.