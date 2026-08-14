Some 800 families affected by severe flooding in Ternate, Cavite, received rice assistance through a joint relief operation by the municipal government and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. on 13 August 2026.

The relief operation, led by Ternate Mayor Lamberto D. Bambao, covered beneficiaries from 10 barangays, including employees and staff from Paniman and Puerto Azul who were also affected by the flooding.

Each family received one sack of rice, resulting in the distribution of 800 sacks during the activity.