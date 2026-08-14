Some 800 families affected by severe flooding in Ternate, Cavite, received rice assistance through a joint relief operation by the municipal government and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. on 13 August 2026.
The relief operation, led by Ternate Mayor Lamberto D. Bambao, covered beneficiaries from 10 barangays, including employees and staff from Paniman and Puerto Azul who were also affected by the flooding.
Each family received one sack of rice, resulting in the distribution of 800 sacks during the activity.
The operation was conducted in response to the municipality’s request for assistance for families whose homes and livelihoods were affected by the recent weather.
Supporting the relief effort were volunteers from Solaire Security, the Quick Response Team, the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. team, Loui Andal and Seraph Personnel.
The organizers said the operation demonstrated the role of public-private partnerships in providing timely assistance to communities affected by emergencies and supporting disaster recovery efforts.