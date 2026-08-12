Cacdac also thanked the Turkish government and the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Consulate General, for assisting the DMW in supporting the affected seafarers.

Meanwhile, 22 Filipino seafarers from the M/V Acheloos and M/V Else arrived in Manila on 10 August after their vessels were affected by drone strikes in the Persian Gulf-Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea.

The group consisted of 14 crew members from the M/V Acheloos and eight from the M/V Else who were repatriated following the incidents involving their respective vessels.

They arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR932 and Turkish Airlines flight TK084.

The seafarers were welcomed by OIC-Assistant Secretary for Sea-based OFW Concerns Augusto San Diego III and representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team.

The DMW and OWWA provided airport and financial assistance to the returning seafarers, while the MIAA medical team conducted initial health checks.