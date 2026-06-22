Comelec preps for historic BARMM polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) began rolling out its preparations Monday for the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) scheduled for 14 September.

During a walkthrough of the poll body’s Data Center 3 in Makati City, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said officials are currently reviewing guidelines to accredit local media organizations based in the autonomous region, known as BARMM.

“We’re looking into how to accredit media organizations in Bangsamoro because we want to give them priority for their elections,” Garcia said.