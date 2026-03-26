EU parliament backs Trump tariff deal — with conditions

But Trump's 2025 tariff blitz, including hefty levies on steel, aluminium and car parts, jolted the 27-country bloc into cultivating trade ties around the world.

The EU has since signed deals from South America to Australia and continues to pursue others.

That doesn't mean it intends to walk away from its 1.6 trillion euro ($1.9 trillion) relationship with the United States, its largest trade partner.

A large majority of EU lawmakers agreed to cut EU tariffs on some US imports -- as a first step towards implementing the 2025 deal -- but with additional safeguards.

"Today's vote is an important procedural step and a political signal that the EU stands by its word," EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis said in a parliamentary debate Thursday before the vote.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic hailed the move as a "crucial step" and said he would meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon on Friday.

US ambassador to the European Union Andrew Puzder also welcomed the vote.

"Thanks to your efforts, we're very close to a significant milestone in the US-EU trade relationship that will lock in transatlantic stability and economic opportunity for our businesses, workers, and consumers," he said on X.

Puzder had previously warned the EU to pass the deal without amendments.

Before the US tariff deal is implemented by the bloc, it still needs to be negotiated with EU states in talks expected to be difficult but which EU diplomats hoped would be concluded quickly.