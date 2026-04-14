Carney’s Liberals sweep by-elections

Canadians voted in three districts on Monday to fill vacated seats, and the Liberals easily won two Toronto areas where the party had dominated in recent votes.

The Liberal candidate also narrowly cinched victory in Quebec’s Terrebonne district against the Bloc Quebecois separatist candidate.

Securing 174 seats, the by-election wins give Liberals full control of parliament.

Carney congratulated the new Liberal lawmakers — Tatiana Auguste, Danielle Martin and Doly Begum — in a statement on X released early Tuesday.

“Tonight, voters have placed their trust in our new government’s plan,” Carney said. “This is a time to come together so we can build a strong Canada for all.”

Carney has improved his party’s fortunes since last year’s election by sticking firmly to a message focused on President Donald Trump, arguing the US leader has upended the world order and Canada needs to take bold action in response.

He has announced massive increases in military spending — insisting Canada can no longer rely on Washington for security — and has traveled the globe seeking new trade deals in Asia and Europe.

Liberal poll numbers are higher than they were a year ago, and the party has pulled off a stunning set of defections from the opposition benches — poaching four Conservatives and one left-wing New Democratic lawmaker into the Liberal caucus.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre charged on X Monday that the Liberals had won their majority through “backroom deals” and said the floor-crossers “betrayed the people who voted for them.”

The by-election results give Carney Canada’s first majority government since 2019, when the Justin Trudeau-led Liberals controlled parliament.

Canadians have been rattled by Trump’s return to power.