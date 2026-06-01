The lawmaker said the smelly creature wouldn’t be brought into the debating chamber to avoid having it confiscated and eaten.

Meanwhile, one buffalo escaped slaughter during the Feast of Sacrifice celebrated by Muslims at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The bull in Bangladesh was spared from the dining table during the Eid al-Adha holiday because it was a rare albino buffalo. With its light-colored hair, it also resembled US President Donald Trump.

The owner’s brother named the animal after the American leader, and it became an instant online celebrity as people sought selfies with the blond buffalo.

It was just hours before “Trump” was to face the butcher, like 12 million other livestock, on 27 May when the government intervened and seized it.

“The livestock department requested us to take the buffalo from the owner as it was a rare animal,” said Mohammad Ruhul Quddus, officer-in-charge of Dhaka’s Keraniganj Police Station, where the buffalo was taken.

Trump ended up being displayed in a special shed at the National Zoo, with its curator, Atiqur Rahman, promising that the animal would be well looked after, according to AFP.