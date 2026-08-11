For years, some Philippine manufacturers had to send product samples abroad because of limited local testing capacity, adding to development costs and lengthening the time needed to bring products to market.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the facility would help manufacturers and other stakeholders make better decisions on fire safety.

“It is encouraging to see DOST-FPRDI continue expanding its research portfolio into areas such as fire safety technology,” Solidum said.

“Reliable fire test brings us one step closer to safer communities. By making these services available locally, we are helping manufacturers, builders, researchers, and government agencies make better decisions that ultimately protect Filipino lives,” he added.

DOST-FPRDI Director Rico J. Cabangon said the laboratory would reduce the country’s reliance on foreign testing facilities while helping local manufacturers meet safety requirements and improve the competitiveness of Philippine-made products.

“The expanded Fire Testing Laboratory strengthens our country’s capability to evaluate the fire performance of wood and other construction materials, while reducing our dependence on foreign testing facilities,” Cabangon said.

The facility can test insulation, wall and ceiling components, flooring, composite materials and fire-retardant-treated products.

Its equipment includes an Indicative Fire Resistance Test Furnace following ASTM E119, which measures the ability of building components to withstand fire, and a Steiner Tunnel based on ASTM E84, which evaluates flame and smoke spread.

The laboratory was inaugurated during DOST-FPRDI’s 69th anniversary. It is undergoing personnel training, method validation and quality assurance, with external testing services targeted to begin by July 2027.