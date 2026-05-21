Laoag City barangays declared drug-cleared

The newly declared drug-cleared barangays are Barangay 2 Sta. Joaquina, Barangay 9 Sta. Angela, Barangay 24 Nuestra Señora de Consolacion, Barangay 38-A Mangato East, Barangay 38-B Mangato West, Barangay 44 Zamboanga, Barangay 49-A Darayday, Barangay 49-B Raraburan, Barangay 53 Rioeng, Barangay 54-A Lagui-Sail, Barangay 56-B Bacsil South, and Barangay 57 Pila.

The Liga ng mga Barangay Laoag City, led by Liga President and Punong Barangay Roque “Rbee” Ablan, commended the barangay chairpersons and secretaries for completing the drug-clearing process required under the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The activity was conducted in coordination with the City Government of Laoag, Department of Health, Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, Laoag City Police Station, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officials said the declaration symbolizes the continuing collaboration among local government units, law enforcement agencies, and communities in promoting safer and healthier barangays in Laoag City.