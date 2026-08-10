Under the deal, participating branches will procure electricity from EvoEnergi while continuing to receive power through their existing distribution utility.

The arrangement gives Scottland Food Group access to competitive generation rates through a licensed Retail Electricity Supplier under the government's Retail Competition and Open Access framework.

The companies formalized the agreement during a ceremonial contract signing in Quezon City.

Scottland Food Group was represented by Daryl Lind Tan, Managing Director at The Lind Hotels; Alexander Scott Tan, Managing Director; Paulina Lind Tan, Finance Director; Czharin Docusin, Accounting Manager; Ria Rivera, Senior Human Resources Manager; Gem Ampas, F.HAUS Human Resources Manager; Emily Bulatao, Administration Manager; and Rona Isidro, IMDS Human Resources Manager.

EvoEnergi was represented by President Julian Lao, Chief Operating Officer Cora Dizon, and Strategic Adviser Melinda Ocampo.

Following regulatory reforms by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the minimum contestable demand requirement was lowered to 100 kW from 500 kW, widening access to the competitive retail electricity market.

The lower threshold allows more restaurants, retailers, schools, hospitals, hotels, manufacturing facilities, office buildings and other commercial establishments to choose their electricity supplier instead of sourcing generation supply solely through their local distribution utility.

Businesses operating multiple locations may also qualify through the Retail Aggregation Program, which allows the electricity demand of eligible facilities to be combined to meet the 100-kW requirement.

The Scottland Food Group contract adds to EvoEnergi's portfolio of commercial and institutional customers in the Philippines.

EvoEnergi is a member of the D&L Group of Companies, whose businesses span food, chemicals, plastics and consumer products.