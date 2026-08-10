The damage inflicted by Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon has reached P135.3 million, putting thousands of farmers at risk of losing another production cycle as the Department of Agriculture (DA) races to deliver seeds, financing and insurance assistance.

The DA said 6,010 farmers across five regions have been affected, with 4,516 hectares of farmland damaged and estimated production losses of 4,465 metric tons.

The assessment covers the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. Rice, corn, high-value crops and livestock were among those affected, alongside farm machinery, equipment and agricultural infrastructure.

The damage estimate remains subject to change as field teams continue validating reports and reaching affected communities.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. directed DA offices to expedite support, particularly insurance claims and credit assistance.

“We need our people on the ground to move quickly so affected farmers can get the assistance they need, especially insurance claims and credit support,” Tiu Laurel said. “The faster we process these, the faster farmers can recover and get back to production.”

The DA has allocated P106.5 million worth of rice, corn and vegetable seeds for distribution through its regional offices.

Affected farmers may also seek up to P25,000 under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Loan Program. The loans are interest-free and payable over three years.

Insured producers will receive compensation through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., with the DA coordinating insurance and credit support.

The agency said it is also monitoring commodity prices and supply movements with local governments and disaster agencies to prevent production losses from worsening food supply pressures.