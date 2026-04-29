EvoEnergi lands deal to power 224 McDonald's stores 

EvoEnergi has secured a supply contract with Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC), the operator of McDonald’s Philippines, covering electricity needs for 224 stores in Luzon.
The deal, awarded through a competitive bidding process, covers an estimated 22 megawatts of demand across sites grouped into 23 retail aggregation clusters within Manila Electric Co., Pangasinan III Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Batangas II Electric Cooperative, Inc. franchise areas.
EvoEnergi, an affiliate of D&L Industries, Inc., said Wednesday the contract includes conventional and renewable energy supply and is structured under the government’s Retail Aggregation Program.
“With RAP and EvoEnergi’s service, we can better plan, budget, and potentially realize savings on energy. This for us is a significant step forward and contributes to our ability to sustain and provide affordable and value meals to our Filipino customers,” said Emanette C. Ong, McDonald’s Philippines Vice President & Head of Business Development Group.
EvoEnergi, meanwhile, said the agreement positions it as a long-term supplier to the company’s operations, where consistent electricity is critical to round-the-clock kitchen operations, digital systems, and drive-thru services.
“We are committed to being more than just an electricity supplier — we aim to be a trusted, long-term partner, providing stability, transparency, and support that enhance the everyday McDonald’s experience for Filipinos, while upholding the brand’s legacy and standards,” EvoEnergi President Julian Lao said.