EvoEnergi lands deal to power 224 McDonald's stores 

EvoEnergi has secured a supply contract with Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC), the operator of McDonald’s Philippines, covering electricity needs for 224 stores in Luzon.

The deal, awarded through a competitive bidding process, covers an estimated 22 megawatts of demand across sites grouped into 23 retail aggregation clusters within Manila Electric Co., Pangasinan III Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Batangas II Electric Cooperative, Inc. franchise areas.