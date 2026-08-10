Lopez said the decision was partly driven by a long-running family dispute, which he said had affected both relatives and employees across their businesses.

“The first is my family,” he said. “This dispute has not been good for any of us, or for the people who work in our companies. This allows us to take a step towards the restoration of family peace."

"The second is that it allows me to channel our family’s resources into businesses aligned with our personal mission. We will announce more on this in due time. Our families have known Ramon a long time. I am confident he will be a good partner to Lopez, Inc.”

Ang said his decision was also rooted in his longstanding relationship with the Lopez family and his confidence in its businesses.

“I have known the Lopez family for decades. Not one branch of it, but all of them. I am a friend to each, and I intend to stay that way. I came in because I believe in these businesses, and because a steady partner at the table can be good for everyone around it,” Ang said.

He stressed that the Lopez family branches retaining the controlling majority would continue to lead the group.

“My interest is that the group comes out of this stronger.”