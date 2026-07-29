"Ang paghahanda ang susi ng kaligtasan, at nagiging epektibo ito kapag sama-sama tayong kumikilos. Hindi ito dapat manatili sa plano lang, kundi ginagawa ng bawat pamilya at barangay. Kailangang siguraduhin na bago pa man dumating ang panganib, handa at protektado na ang lahat," she said.

Legarda, principal author of the Climate Change Act of 2009, the People's Survival Fund Act, and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, said preparedness protects lives, livelihoods, and the environment.

She cited the Philippines' ranking as the world's most disaster-prone country in the 2025 World Risk Index, saying it underscores the need to strengthen resilience measures that directly benefit vulnerable communities.

The senator emphasized the importance of fully utilizing the People's Survival Fund to finance local adaptation projects, including early warning systems, climate-resilient agriculture, and coastal resource management initiatives.

Legarda also advocated nature-based solutions, saying mangroves, forests, wetlands, coral reefs, and urban green spaces provide long-term protection against storm surges, floods, landslides, and other climate-related hazards while supporting food security and biodiversity.

"Matagal na nating ipinapaalala ang kahalagahan ng paghahanda, at paulit-ulit na nating nararamdaman ang bigat ng mga sakuna. Ano pa ba ang hihintayin natin? Ang tunay na depensa ay ang kalikasan na ating inaalagaan, at ang lakas ng komunidad na kumikilos nang sama-sama," she said.