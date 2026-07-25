The Office of the Ombudsman said complaints against Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel "Bong" Rivera and Uswag Ilonggo Party-list Rep. Jojo Ang over alleged conflicts of interest in infrastructure projects have entered the preliminary investigation stage.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano refuted claims of selective justice following a protest by thousands of Iglesia ni Cristo members against the Ombudsman's impending filing of plunder charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta.

"I think it's also quite unfair to call it selective justice because, as of today, actually this is the first time that we will be announcing this, but both Jojo Ang, a congressman, and Noel Rivera have already—well, the investigators have already endorsed their complaints for preliminary investigation," Clavano said in response to questions from reporters.