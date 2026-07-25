The Office of the Ombudsman said complaints against Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel "Bong" Rivera and Uswag Ilonggo Party-list Rep. Jojo Ang over alleged conflicts of interest in infrastructure projects have entered the preliminary investigation stage.
Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano refuted claims of selective justice following a protest by thousands of Iglesia ni Cristo members against the Ombudsman's impending filing of plunder charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta.
"I think it's also quite unfair to call it selective justice because, as of today, actually this is the first time that we will be announcing this, but both Jojo Ang, a congressman, and Noel Rivera have already—well, the investigators have already endorsed their complaints for preliminary investigation," Clavano said in response to questions from reporters.
Clavano said the companies that won numerous government contracts are believed to be owned by the lawmakers or are companies in which they allegedly have beneficial ownership.
Investigators said Rivera reportedly owns Tarlac 3-G Construction & Development Corporation with his wife, Concepcion Vice Mayor Evelyn Rivera.
Pyra Lucas, founder of United Pilipino Against Crime and Corruption, earlier filed a complaint against the Rivera couple, alleging they conspired to channel around P600 million in government contracts to a company they allegedly own.
Lucas also alleged that Rivera signed around 30 government contracts awarded to the company since 2018.
She previously urged the Ombudsman to investigate the couple's alleged mansions, luxury vehicles, landholdings, and resort properties.
Ang, meanwhile, has been linked to Iloilo-based International Builders Corp. and Allencon Development Corp., companies allegedly owned by his uncle, Alfonso "Ponso" Tan.
He is among the lawmakers recommended by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure for inclusion in criminal and administrative complaints over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.
Ang has previously denied using his government position for personal gain.
Clavano said the Ombudsman has been working on the complaints against Rivera and Ang "for a long time," adding that Marcoleta's plunder case moved faster because of the senator's alleged "admissions."