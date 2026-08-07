During a meeting with Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, representatives of the Villar Group agreed to the DOTr’s three non-negotiable terms for the donation of two mortgaged parcels of land needed for the station.

These include granting an unconditional permit to enter, waiving subrogation against the government, and canceling the mortgage on the properties to be donated.

“This development is good for DOTr, LRMC (Light Rail Manila Corporation, LRTA (Light Rail Transit Authority), and the Villar Group, but best for the commuting public. With this agreement, commuters will really be the primary beneficiaries, and that should always be our priority,” Lopez said.

The Villar Group is set to donate six parcels of land for the project, two of which are mortgaged.

The group said the cancellation of the mortgages on the two properties will be processed within the next six months.

Replacement properties for the two mortgaged parcels have already been identified to facilitate the release of the land for donation.

The necessary agreements for the land donation, including the Memorandum of Agreement, Right-of-Way Acquisition Agreement and Deed of Donation, are expected to be signed within the month.

The signing would pave the way for construction works on the Las Piñas station to commence as early as next year.

“The DOTr thanks the Villar Group of Companies for your cooperation in helping us expedite this process. The President has always instructed us to make our transport projects available to commuters as soon as possible and to resolve the issues that need to be addressed,” Lopez said.

LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Benipayo, who was also present at the meeting, cited the government’s urgency in resolving the remaining issues and the significance of the agreement for commuters.

“I see that there’s this urgency from the government to provide relief for passengers. And on the part of the Villars (Group of Companies), there’s a good sign that they’re talking to the grantors in good faith. With this milestone, I think a major hurdle has been finished,” Benipayo said.

Also present at the meeting were DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan, Assistant Secretary for Railways Eduardo Danilo Macabulos, LRTA Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera, LRMC Chief Technical Advisor Scott Anderson, and Cavite Extension Project Execution Manager Carlos Tan.