SM Foundation breathes life into Bayanihan spirit

While disasters are a recurring reality in the Philippines, Lansang noted that earthquakes pose unique challenges because of their sudden, unpredictable nature, making it harder to assess damage and respond immediately.

In General Santos City, where SM operates malls and retail establishments, disruptions to electricity and communication services have become major challenges due to damage to critical infrastructure.

Lansang added that coordination with government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, has also been challenging as authorities simultaneously conduct inspections of schools, public buildings, and other key facilities while continuing damage assessments.

Swift deploymenot through partnerships

Flight disruptions have complicated relief operations, prompting the foundation to rely primarily on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) transport to move supplies from Manila.

Despite these logistical challenges, SM Foundation has remained in close contact with partners in General Santos and Davao to facilitate relief efforts. Lansang noted that roads connecting the two cities remain passable, with travel taking approximately two to three hours.

She also revealed that Uniqlo has committed to supporting the relief campaign. The foundation is preparing Operation Tulong Express kits containing essential supplies, including canned goods, noodles, cooking fuel and other immediate necessities for affected families.

Drawing on decades of disaster-response experience, SM Foundation identifies priority areas through close coordination with local government units and SM personnel on the ground, allowing the organization to monitor conditions and direct assistance where it is most needed.