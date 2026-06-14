SM Foundation breathes life into Bayanihan spirit

Amid the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on 8 June, the same day schools were set to reopen, SM Foundation mobilized its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), the organization’s emergency disaster response and relief program.
SM Foundation vice president for education and officer-in-charge of Operation Tulong Express, Eleanor Lansang, detailed the organization’s response efforts during an exclusive interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk, outlining how the foundation plans to assist affected communities across Mindanao.
While disasters are a recurring reality in the Philippines, Lansang noted that earthquakes pose unique challenges because of their sudden, unpredictable nature, making it harder to assess damage and respond immediately.
In General Santos City, where SM operates malls and retail establishments, disruptions to electricity and communication services have become major challenges due to damage to critical infrastructure.
Lansang added that coordination with government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, has also been challenging as authorities simultaneously conduct inspections of schools, public buildings, and other key facilities while continuing damage assessments.
Flight disruptions have complicated relief operations, prompting the foundation to rely primarily on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) transport to move supplies from Manila.
Despite these logistical challenges, SM Foundation has remained in close contact with partners in General Santos and Davao to facilitate relief efforts. Lansang noted that roads connecting the two cities remain passable, with travel taking approximately two to three hours.
She also revealed that Uniqlo has committed to supporting the relief campaign. The foundation is preparing Operation Tulong Express kits containing essential supplies, including canned goods, noodles, cooking fuel and other immediate necessities for affected families.
Drawing on decades of disaster-response experience, SM Foundation identifies priority areas through close coordination with local government units and SM personnel on the ground, allowing the organization to monitor conditions and direct assistance where it is most needed.
Lansang emphasized that SM malls have long served as support centers during disasters whenever conditions permit.
“Usually during disasters, the mall opens itself to the public. That’s another form of assistance we can provide — as shelter, as charging stations for stranded individuals, and as a safe place for the community,” she said.
She added that supermarkets often remain open whenever possible to ensure residents can continue accessing food and essential supplies.
SM’s retail supplier network has played a critical role in augmenting the foundation’s relief inventory and logistics capabilities. Through these partnerships, the organization has been able to source essential items, including bottled water and other necessities.
Lansang also noted that, based on current assessments, supplies of basic commodities remain adequate and accessible in affected areas.
With decades of disaster-response experience, SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express continues to demonstrate the value of preparedness, accountability, and effective coordination in times of crisis. Through volunteerism, partnerships, and community engagement, the program remains committed to helping affected families recover and rebuild in the aftermath of disaster.