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SM Foundation breathes life into Bayanihan spirit

SM Foundation vice president for Education Eleanor Lansang said close coordination with the SM Group’s partners in General Santos and Davao accelerated relief efforts in the disaster-hit areas.
SM Foundation vice president for Education Eleanor Lansang said close coordination with the SM Group’s partners in General Santos and Davao accelerated relief efforts in the disaster-hit areas.
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Amid the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on 8 June, the same day schools were set to reopen, SM Foundation mobilized its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), the organization’s emergency disaster response and relief program.

DURING a crisis, SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express is among the first responders on the ground, drawing on decades of disaster-response experience to demonstrate the enduring value of preparedness, accountability and effective coordination.
DURING a crisis, SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express is among the first responders on the ground, drawing on decades of disaster-response experience to demonstrate the enduring value of preparedness, accountability and effective coordination.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of sm foundation

SM Foundation vice president for education and officer-in-charge of Operation Tulong Express, Eleanor Lansang, detailed the organization’s response efforts during an exclusive interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk, outlining how the foundation plans to assist affected communities across Mindanao.

SM Foundation vice president for Education Eleanor Lansang said close coordination with the SM Group’s partners in General Santos and Davao accelerated relief efforts in the disaster-hit areas.
SM volunteers bring bayanihan spirit to Brigada Eskwela in Central Luzon

While disasters are a recurring reality in the Philippines, Lansang noted that earthquakes pose unique challenges because of their sudden, unpredictable nature, making it harder to assess damage and respond immediately.

In General Santos City, where SM operates malls and retail establishments, disruptions to electricity and communication services have become major challenges due to damage to critical infrastructure.

Lansang added that coordination with government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, has also been challenging as authorities simultaneously conduct inspections of schools, public buildings, and other key facilities while continuing damage assessments.

Swift deploymenot through partnerships

Flight disruptions have complicated relief operations, prompting the foundation to rely primarily on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) transport to move supplies from Manila.

Despite these logistical challenges, SM Foundation has remained in close contact with partners in General Santos and Davao to facilitate relief efforts. Lansang noted that roads connecting the two cities remain passable, with travel taking approximately two to three hours.

She also revealed that Uniqlo has committed to supporting the relief campaign. The foundation is preparing Operation Tulong Express kits containing essential supplies, including canned goods, noodles, cooking fuel and other immediate necessities for affected families.

Drawing on decades of disaster-response experience, SM Foundation identifies priority areas through close coordination with local government units and SM personnel on the ground, allowing the organization to monitor conditions and direct assistance where it is most needed.

A donor uses his mobile phone to provide assistance through an Operation Tulong Express counter. SM malls served as support centers for the massive relief effort for the Mindanao earthquake victims.
A donor uses his mobile phone to provide assistance through an Operation Tulong Express counter. SM malls served as support centers for the massive relief effort for the Mindanao earthquake victims.

SM malls act as support hubs

Lansang emphasized that SM malls have long served as support centers during disasters whenever conditions permit.

“Usually during disasters, the mall opens itself to the public. That’s another form of assistance we can provide — as shelter, as charging stations for stranded individuals, and as a safe place for the community,” she said.

She added that supermarkets often remain open whenever possible to ensure residents can continue accessing food and essential supplies.

SM’s retail supplier network has played a critical role in augmenting the foundation’s relief inventory and logistics capabilities. Through these partnerships, the organization has been able to source essential items, including bottled water and other necessities.

Lansang also noted that, based on current assessments, supplies of basic commodities remain adequate and accessible in affected areas.

With decades of disaster-response experience, SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express continues to demonstrate the value of preparedness, accountability, and effective coordination in times of crisis. Through volunteerism, partnerships, and community engagement, the program remains committed to helping affected families recover and rebuild in the aftermath of disaster.

SM Foundation Operation Tulong Express
Mindanao earthquake relief efforts 2026
General Santos earthquake assistance
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