Cayetano on Tuesday argued that Lacson’s investigations were made possible because he was aligned with those currently in power. Lacson rejected the claim, saying he had consistently pursued corruption issues regardless of the administration involved.

“Dapat si Lacson imbestigahan. Dadating sa tamang oras. Ngayon kasi kakampi niya lahat. Matapang magpa-investiga kasi kakampi niya lahat. At yung mga ahensya, yung mga tinatawag niya and everything,” Cayetano said in a social media broadcast.

On July 28, Lacson said he had submitted documentary and testimonial evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman for possible investigation, claiming the records could support complaints for plunder, malversation and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Lacson alleged that investigators had uncovered supposed “ghost projects,” double appropriations, recycled project photographs used for billing purposes, and reclamation activities allegedly disguised as slope-protection works. He said the projects formed part of infrastructure spending in Taguig from 2020 to 2025 that reached about P14.4 billion.

Cayetano has repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting there were no ghost projects in Taguig and saying previous reviews by government agencies found no anomalies. He has challenged Lacson to present evidence and argued that any investigation should cover all local governments, not just Taguig.

Responding to the accusation that he was using his office to go after political adversaries, Lacson said his record in public service showed otherwise.

He maintained that he had pursued corruption allegations regardless of who occupied Malacañang, citing his years in law enforcement and the Senate, when he publicly challenged powerful figures and exposed illegal activities despite political pressure.

The Palace has previously said that public officials with evidence of corruption should bring their complaints directly to the Ombudsman or the Department of Justice.

Neither Cayetano nor his office immediately issued a separate response as of press time.