Following the announcement by transport group Manibela of a three-day transport strike from 10 to 12 August to protest continued oil price hikes, Malacañang on Tuesday urged the group to first air its grievances through dialogue with the government.

During a Palace press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government recognizes the challenges faced by drivers and operators due to the series of fuel price increases, but stressed that a transport strike is not the solution.

"Ang nais ng pamahalaan ay pag-uusap, negosasyon, makita kung ano ang daing at kung mayroon man, magkakaroon ng transport rally. Hindi kasi ito ang tugon, hindi ito ang sagot sa mga ganitong klaseng issue dahil mas mahihirapan lang din po ang ating mga commuters sa gagawin ganitong klaseng aksyon," Castro said.