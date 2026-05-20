House panel approves bill granting hazard pay to civilians in WPS

Under the bill, the amount of hazard pay will be determined by the respective government agencies and computed based on the number of days personnel are actually exposed to hazardous duty in the WPS.

“For the rate po, as mentioned earlier, mayroon po tayong pwedeng pagkopyahan na mga existing na hazard pay allowance na ibinibigay ng groups, and ang ano na lang po namin is daily po siya and physically deployed and actually exposed to risk,” Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Director Trisha Baraan said.

The proposed hazard pay will be granted on top of the employees’ basic salary, subsistence allowance, and other benefits under existing laws, and will not result in the reduction of existing allowances or benefits.

During the committee hearing, the DBM also addressed proposals to include local government unit (LGU) personnel assigned to WPS-related duties under the bill’s coverage.

“Na-mention po kanina ’yung on the inclusion of LGU personnel. May we note po kasi, as a general rule po sa Constitution, LGU employees po ’yan. Ang kanilang personnel benefits should be charged against the respective local budgets po, local funds,” Baraan explained.

Meanwhile, Percival Cendaña, one of the bill’s authors, said civilian personnel stationed in the WPS deserve the same compensation and protection being given to uniformed personnel.

“Our researchers, administrative and logistical support staff are exposed to the same hazardous conditions as our uniformed personnel. Kaya mahalaga na mabigyan natin sila ng nararapat na pagkilala, sapat na proteksyon, at makatarungang kompensasyon tulad ng kanilang counterparts sa uniformed services,” Cendaña said.