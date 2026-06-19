Ariana Grande announces 'Brighter Days Ahead' foundation

In an Instagram post, Ariana Grande said, “It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand the reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.”

Rather than operating its own direct service programs, the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation focuses on providing grants to grassroots organizations through four key funding pillars.

The Protect and Defend Fund supports groups advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice. Meanwhile, the Heal and Dream Fund seeks to expand access to mental health care and strengthen community support systems.

The Seen and Celebrated Fund is dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and stories, helping ensure greater visibility and representation. The foundation also maintains an Emergency Support Fund, which provides rapid aid and resources to communities facing urgent needs and crises.